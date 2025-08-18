You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money

Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money

August 18, 2025

Colby Lippincott. Photo provided by office of State Rep Steven Xiarhos.

SANDWICH – The second annual Colby Lippincott Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament was held earlier this month at Sandwich High School.

The fundraiser honored a Cape Cod teenager who died in a dirtbike accident last summer. The August 9th tournament featured nearly 50 teams. 

State Representative Steven Xiarhos said the event raised thousands of dollars for scholarships to local students. To make a donation, visit the Cape Cod Foundation website.

Xiarhos said work will continue to pass Colby’s Law, a bill that would enhance safety standards at motocross tracks across the state.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 