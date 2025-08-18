Tournament honors Cape Cod teen who died in bike crash, raises scholarship money

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The second annual Colby Lippincott Memorial Wiffle Ball Tournament was held earlier this month at Sandwich High School.



The fundraiser honored a Cape Cod teenager who died in a dirtbike accident last summer. The August 9th tournament featured nearly 50 teams.

State Representative Steven Xiarhos said the event raised thousands of dollars for scholarships to local students. To make a donation, visit the Cape Cod Foundation website.

Xiarhos said work will continue to pass Colby’s Law, a bill that would enhance safety standards at motocross tracks across the state.