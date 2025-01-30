Bill Filed To Create Safety Rules At Motocross Tracks

SANDWICH – Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos has filed a bill inspired by a Cape Cod teenager who tragically died last year.

“Colby’s Law” aims to establish safety protocols for all tracks that host Motocross riding.

The bill includes measures such as tree-free perimeters, track monitoring, safety netting, age and height restrictions, and mandatory safety courses for all riders.

“In Massachusetts, there are no rules or regulations about tracks. So, you can have a Motocross track with no guidelines, no safety rules. So all this bill does is make some basic guidelines,” said Xiarhos.

Fourteen-year-old Colby Lippincott of Sandwich died during a dirt bike accident at the Diamond MX Motocross track in Wareham last June.

Xiarhos’ office says the bill is a tribute to Colby’s life and a step toward preventing future tragedies. He says the family has worked to turn their grief into action.

Xiarhos is urging Massachusetts residents to contact their local lawmakers in support.