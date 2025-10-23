Town meeting passes multi-family housing district in Bourne for MBTA Communities Act

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – A special multi-family housing overlay district for downtown Bourne has been approved in a town meeting after a vigorous debate.

The housing district was proposed to comply with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Community Zoning Act.

Bourne is one of 177 communities that are required under the MBTA Zoning Law to create zoning for multi-family housing. Several other towns have filed lawsuits over the Communities Act. Republican candidate for governor Brian Shortsleeve has criticized it as administrative overreach.

According to the Town of Bourne, the law creates zoning that encourages new missing middle housing in areas served by public transit.

Bourne features two stops on the seasonal summer train to Boston, with elected officials making a new push for year-round MBTA commuter service on Cape Cod.