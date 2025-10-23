You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town meeting passes multi-family housing district in Bourne for MBTA Communities Act

Town meeting passes multi-family housing district in Bourne for MBTA Communities Act

October 23, 2025

BOURNE – A special multi-family housing overlay district for downtown Bourne has been approved in a town meeting after a vigorous debate.

The housing district was proposed to comply with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Community Zoning Act.

Bourne is one of 177 communities that are required under the MBTA Zoning Law to create zoning for multi-family housing. Several other towns have filed lawsuits over the Communities Act. Republican candidate for governor Brian Shortsleeve has criticized it as administrative overreach. 

According to the Town of Bourne, the law creates zoning that encourages new missing middle housing in areas served by public transit.

Bourne features two stops on the seasonal summer train to Boston, with elected officials making a new push for year-round MBTA commuter service on Cape Cod.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 