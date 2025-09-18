You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Senator Dylan Fernandes testifies in support of restoring commuter rail to Buzzards Bay

State Senator Dylan Fernandes testifies in support of restoring commuter rail to Buzzards Bay

September 18, 2025

State Senator Dylan Fernandes

BOSTON – State senator Dylan Fernandes on Tuesday testified in support of S.2394, an Act restoring commuter rail to Cape Cod that would introduce year-round daily service between Buzzards Bay and South Station.  

The program would expand on popular services such as the CAPEFLYER, which provides weekend and holiday services, and would complement already approved rail expansions to Fall River and New Bedford by continuing a trend in making eastern Massachusetts more rail friendly. 

If approved, it would implement at least three morning and three evening rail routes. 

Supporters of the plan point to its use of existing rail infrastructure and its potential to reduce traffic congestion and transportation emissions while creating opportunities for residents and businesses. 

“Reliable public transit is essential for building stronger, more connected communities,” said Fernandes. “The commuter rail would reshape Cape and Islands transportation, boost tourism, connect people to jobs and opportunities, and allow for residents to travel affordable and sustainably.” 

