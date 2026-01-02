Two holiday rounds of snow for Cape Cod

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Cape Cod received a top total of four-and-a-half inches of snow on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest accumulations were measured in Chatham and Dennis. The NWS said snow also was reported across the Upper and Lower Cape and in Barnstable.

RELATED: Photos and video: A snowy start to 2026

This was the second round of snow for the Cape since Christmas. Last Friday’s storm dropped over four inches in Sandwich and also touched Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Harwich and Brewster.

The Weather Service says the next chance for snow is coming up on Sunday, followed by a mixed precipitation chance next Tuesday to Wednesday.

Cold weather is dominating the Cape this week, with temperatures forecast to stay below freezing until next Tuesday, when the weather service is forecasting a high temperature of around 40 degrees.