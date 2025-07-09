You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / V-notch lobster regulations here to stay, despite Outer Cape outcry

V-notch lobster regulations here to stay, despite Outer Cape outcry

July 9, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Lobstermen’s Association and Maine fishermen say restrictions effective this month put a severe clamp down on fishing for breeding lobsters around the region.

The state decided to maintain the regulations for parity with federal rules, however local state-permitted lobstermen had been exempted since 2000. 

Fishermen are required to mark breeding females with a v-notch and return them to the water to promote and maintain local populations.

Through molts, this notch shrinks with age. The cutoff for taking a notched lobster was a 1/8 inch notch, but is now 1/4 inch. 

The impacted area extends from Provincetown’s Race Point to Chatham waters. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 