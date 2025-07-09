V-notch lobster regulations here to stay, despite Outer Cape outcry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Lobstermen’s Association and Maine fishermen say restrictions effective this month put a severe clamp down on fishing for breeding lobsters around the region.

The state decided to maintain the regulations for parity with federal rules, however local state-permitted lobstermen had been exempted since 2000.

Fishermen are required to mark breeding females with a v-notch and return them to the water to promote and maintain local populations.

Through molts, this notch shrinks with age. The cutoff for taking a notched lobster was a 1/8 inch notch, but is now 1/4 inch.

The impacted area extends from Provincetown’s Race Point to Chatham waters.