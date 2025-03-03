You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts DPU Says Gas Companies Have Proposed Relief On Upcoming Bills

Massachusetts DPU Says Gas Companies Have Proposed Relief On Upcoming Bills

March 3, 2025

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities says gas companies have filed proposals to provide customer relief from their bills for March and April which were immediately approved.

The state first took action on February 20th after a cold winter resulted in skyrocketing heating bills for many residents.

The Mass DPU says Berkshire Gas, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, National Grid and Unitil submitted proposals ranging from a 7.4-to-16-percent reduction on a total gas bill for the remaining months of the heating season.

To provide additional relief, no service shut-offs are being allowed from March 15th to April 1st. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 