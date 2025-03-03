Massachusetts DPU Says Gas Companies Have Proposed Relief On Upcoming Bills

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities says gas companies have filed proposals to provide customer relief from their bills for March and April which were immediately approved.

The state first took action on February 20th after a cold winter resulted in skyrocketing heating bills for many residents.

The Mass DPU says Berkshire Gas, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, National Grid and Unitil submitted proposals ranging from a 7.4-to-16-percent reduction on a total gas bill for the remaining months of the heating season.

To provide additional relief, no service shut-offs are being allowed from March 15th to April 1st.