Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project Resumes Monday

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority officials said the Woods Hole ferry terminal reconstruction project will resume the week of September 19.

This phase will be focused on preparation work for the construction of a new ticket office and utility building.

Contractors will be raising the base elevation of the terminal as well as installing stormwater piping.

Lawrence Lynch Corp. and Cullen Electric will mobilize on-site on Monday, beginning their work with bringing a trash compactor online and relocating water and sewer lines.

Vehicle access to at least two vessel slips will be available at all time during the duration of the project phase, with a full detailed map of how traffic will be impacted on the Authority’s website.