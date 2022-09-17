You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project Resumes Monday

Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project Resumes Monday

September 17, 2022

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority officials said the Woods Hole ferry terminal reconstruction project will resume the week of September 19. 

This phase will be focused on preparation work for the construction of a new ticket office and utility building. 

Contractors will be raising the base elevation of the terminal as well as installing stormwater piping. 

Lawrence Lynch Corp. and Cullen Electric will mobilize on-site on Monday, beginning their work with bringing a trash compactor online and relocating water and sewer lines. 

Vehicle access to at least two vessel slips will be available at all time during the duration of the project phase, with a full detailed map of how traffic will be impacted on the Authority’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 