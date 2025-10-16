Wychmere Beach Club files a new redevelopment plan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – The Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich Port has submitted a new round of paperwork to the town for a redevelopment proposal.

The hotel dropped plans that were under review by the Cape Cod Commission in the spring to demolish two existing buildings and replace them with an upgraded hotel.

The hotel says the refined proposal for the Snow Inn property will feature a new wastewater system outside the floodplain to reduce nitrogen discharge, improving Wychmere Harbor’s quality, while also addressing concerns about stormwater and coastal resiliency.

The plan also addresses traffic and circulation with “staggered event times, future full-service valet operation and off-site employee parking will reduce vehicular trips significantly; partnerships with Harwich Police, improved signage and a plan to implement seasonal traffic-calming measures; the ability to house more guests attending on-site events will reduce in-and-out car trips.”

Wychmere says the project will lead to expanded year-round and seasonal jobs, plus contribute significant tax revenue to support local services.

They said the plan reflects extensive listening sessions with neighbors and town officials.