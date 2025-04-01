Wychmere Hotel Plans Pulled Back

HARWICH PORT – A redevelopment project at the Wychmere Hotel in Harwich is being tabled.

The hotel had proposed demolishing two existing building and replacing them with an upgraded hotel, doubling their square feet to about 82,000.

Some residents raised concern about the larger footprint impacting view of Nantucket Sound.

The plans had been submitted to the Cape Cod Commission. A representing attorney told the Commission the applicant will not be proceeding with the redevelopment, and will explore alternatives.