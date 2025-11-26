Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce launching auction on Black Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WEST YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce will officially launch its annual Seaside Online Auction on Friday, the Chamber’s largest fundraiser featuring over 165 items donated by businesses across Cape Cod.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday, December 7th at 11:45 p.m.

Residents are invited to support the local economy on Black Friday.

The Seaside Auction traces its roots back to 2015 as a popular in-person gala that was held at various Yarmouth venues. The Chamber said it successfully pivoted to a virtual format during the coronavirus pandemic, and maintained the online model due to the overwhelming response.

“This event is our most significant fundraiser of the year, directly supporting the Chamber’s efforts to help our business community thrive,” said Amie Medeiros, Marketing, Communications and Events Director for the Yarmouth Chamber. “Businesses from across Cape Cod and beyond have generously contributed such unique finds to support our collective success.”

The items include Boston Bruins tickets, restaurant gift cards, a stay at a local resort and a seal cruise.

To view the full catalog and register to bid, visit the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce website.