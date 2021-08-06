Open Cape Seeks Support for Better Connectivity

BARNSTABLE – As the infrastructure bill progresses in the U.S. senate, local non-profit internet provider OpenCape is asking for support from Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, as well as Congressman William Keating.

OpenCape listed concerns about allocating funds for local fiber networks and detailed their recommendations for moving forward in the letter to the members of Congress.

The group urges that federal funding should bolster and expand on local resources already in place.

OpenCape also suggested the use of multiple local data sources, as opposed to utilizing just self reporting from large providers.

The letter advocated for choice and competition for consumers between internet providers, citing them as key to improving consumer choice, affordability and service reliability.

Lastly, the letter pushed for nuanced funding to equip communities to respond to seasonal population shifts and fluidity in public safety requirements. Incumbent providers, they stated, have underinvested in these measures.

“Public funding for fiber expansion is the only way to ensure that every resident-regardless of income, race, ethnicity, or any other demographic category- can access and subscribe to robust, affordable, and reliable connectivity,” wrote OpenCape CEO Steven Johnston.