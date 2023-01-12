Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding

BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted.

Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year of grants through the Bridge Investment Program, and more design work will likely improve chances for the next round.

“We’re competing against all 50 states,” said Tupper.

“I still think that we’ll have a favorable opportunity if we continue to work on the design side of it, but certainty we’re not alone in dealing with aging bridge structure. There are challenges across the nation.”

Projects awarded funds in this round of grants included the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the Brent Spence Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District in California, the Connecticut Department of Transportation for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, and City of Chicago, Illinois for four bridges over the Calumet River.

In the meantime, Tupper says the local bridge replacement project is by no means put on hold.

“The design work is well underway. The state has allocated funding to continue the design work, so there’s no hold up there. If anything it increases the pressure on keeping the project on-track and keeping the design work moving. The more ready a project can be, the better,” said Tupper.

The next virtual public information meetings on the project by state officials will be January 24 and 26 at 6 pm.

Officials will discuss proposed lane configurations, bridge locations and next steps.

Registration for the identical events can be done through mass.gov here.