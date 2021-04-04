Organization Looks “FORWARD” For Autism Awareness Month

DENNIS – The organization “FORWARD” is helping empower individuals with autism and other disabilities to live on their own.

With the development of group homes on land from the Town of Dennis, FORWARD and other organizations are helping these individuals engage with each other and the community.

Around-the-clock support is offered to the people in these group homes from Cape Abilities, another organization on the Cape that works to help individuals with disabilities.

FORWARD has several programs and initiatives all geared towards helping those with autism and other developmental differences including working with first responders to educate them on how to assist someone with this type of disability.

“The group home provides, I guess what’s called 24/7 support for people who need those kinds of supports on a daily basis,” said Kathy Ohman of FORWARD.

They are always looking for volunteers or donations, more info can be found on their website here.

They also hosted a virtual wine tasting fundraiser this past year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter