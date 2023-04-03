Local Road Infrastructure Input Being Sought

HYANNIS – Public input is being sought by the Cape Cod Commission for their Low Lying Roads Project.

The group is working with several local towns to identify improvements that could be made to the area’s roadways, bridges, and other infrastructure elements.

Officials with the organization added they’re looking to mitigate the impact of natural elements and disasters such as storm surges and sea levels rising over the course of the next 50 years.

The project, which is receiving financial support from state and federal partners, has already identified a number of possible design plans for future use.

A series of virtual meetings will dive into town-specific details, with the next occurring at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for Truro residents. Another Brewster-based hearing will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

For more details, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.