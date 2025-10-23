Local schools receive investments in modern tech

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – State officials recently announced over $13,500,000 in grant funding to provide state-of-the-art equipment for technical education in high schools, colleges, and workforce training organizations.

Funding recipients include the Barnstable, Bourne, and Martha’s Vineyard High Schools, the Upper Cape Vocational Technical School, and the Mass Maritime Academy and Cape Cod Community College, which cumulatively received almost $1 million dollars.

The announcement was made at Framingham State University as part of the launch for “STEM Week 2025” to promote technical education throughout the state.

“Massachusetts leads the nation because we invest in ideas through our schools, our colleges, and our people,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our success in innovation and education is no accident; it’s the result of strategic investments.”

“To stay competitive,” she said, “we need to keep building the best environments for learning and research, and that’s exactly what Skills Capital Grants are doing. They’re how we prepare our students to lead and how we keep Massachusetts leading the world.”

“In order for students to succeed in in-demand fields, they need access to modern and engaging learning facilities,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. “These funds help make that possible and show the state’s investment in students.”