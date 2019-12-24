YMCA Announces Plans for Upper Cape Location

FALMOUTH – An offer by the YMCA Cape Cod to purchase land near the intersection of Brick Kiln Road and Gifford Street has been accepted by the Christ Lutheran Church of Falmouth.

The church, located at 485 Brick Kiln Road, has agreed to sell 7.1 acres of land to the Y in West Barnstable.

“We are excited to announce a purchase of 7.1 acres of land in Falmouth on Brick Kiln Road in partnership with the Lutheran Church,” said YMCA Cape Cod CEO Stacie Peugh.

“We just can’t be proud enough to work together with them on a portion of their land.”

Market research done by the Y identified the area as the best possible choice for a new facility.

The site provides easy access for Upper Cape residents, proximity to Falmouth High School, ample parking, and outdoor space for programs and activities.

The new Y facility will provide swimming programs for all ages, a fitness center, and numerous other features to be finalized in the coming year.

The land acquisition represents a major milestone for YMCA Cape Cod as the initiative to bring a Y facility to Falmouth and the Upper Cape began over seven years ago when a group of Falmouth residents approached the Mid Cape Y with their vision.

Over the years, the “Falmouth Wants a Y committee” has raised over $100,000 to pay for the advance phases such as market and fundraising feasibility studies, schematic design, and other expenses related to pre-planning.

There are a number of contingencies within the offer to purchase agreement as the Y completes the complex and lengthy due diligence and permitting processes that precede construction.

The new Y must meet the highest standards of environmental sustainability and safety before the process can move along.

The purchase price of the land is $550,000 and the agreement calls for quarterly payments starting in January, ongoing for up to four years, at which time final closing is expected.

“We anticipate it will take about three and a half to four years for all of the land permitting to take place and hopefully we’ll be putting a shovel in the ground in 2024,” Peugh said.

“We are thrilled to share this news of an ideal site and look forward to sharing more detailed design plans and launching a capital campaign with key community leaders.”

President of the Christ Lutheran Church Council Judith Riordan-MacKenzie said their congregation was excited about the partnership.

“The Y’s focus on healthy living, social responsibility and youth development is so closely aligned with the Lutheran faith focus which is service. We share the goals of providing support for families and children, our senior citizens, and a diverse community,” she said.

Schematic designs of the building will be finalized in the year ahead and will be shared with the public.