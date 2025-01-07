You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Longtime MBL Lecture Series Continuing

January 7, 2025

Deborah Blum. Photo from Marine Biological Laboratory.

WOODS HOLE – Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist and author Deborah Blum will deliver a lecture at the Marine Biological Laboratory later this week.

The free-and-open-to-the-public Falmouth Forum lecture will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The lecture series has now been happening for over 30 years. Lectures are archived on the MBL website.

Blum currently serves as a journalism program director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her lecture will focus on toxicology. She has written about the topic in several books, including the national bestseller “The Poisoner’s Handbook”.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


