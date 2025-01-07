Longtime MBL Lecture Series Continuing

WOODS HOLE – Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist and author Deborah Blum will deliver a lecture at the Marine Biological Laboratory later this week.

The free-and-open-to-the-public Falmouth Forum lecture will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The lecture series has now been happening for over 30 years. Lectures are archived on the MBL website.

Blum currently serves as a journalism program director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her lecture will focus on toxicology. She has written about the topic in several books, including the national bestseller “The Poisoner’s Handbook”.