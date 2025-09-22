Lottery being held for two Mid-Cape apartments

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Ready Renter Program says an affordable housing lottery for two newly-constructed apartments at 232 Upper County Road in Dennisport.

Interested parties may pick up a lottery application at Town of Dennis Planning Dept. 685 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660 or at any Town of Dennis Library.

To request that an application is mailed or emailed to you, please contact the Mary Waygan, Ready Renter Program, Town of Yarmouth, 508-398-2231 ext. 1275 or email [email protected]

To qualify households must earn no more than 80% of the Area Median Income. The current income limits are: $74,800 for a household of 1, $85,450 for a household of 2, $95,150 for a household of 3, and $106,800 for a household of 4. Other requirements apply.

The public is invited to attend informational sessions about the lottery on September 30th at 2 p.m. and October 16th at 6 p.m. at the Dennis Police Station Training Room, 90 Bob Crowell Rd, South Dennis. This location is accessible. You do not have to attend a session to apply for the lottery.

All applications must be delivered or mailed with postmark to the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority, 26 Court Street, by November 20th at 4 p.m.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter