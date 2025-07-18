Love Local Fest, Cape Cod bracelets moving online, and more with Jen Villa

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Summer is going strong on Cape, but some small businesses are saying ongoing changes at the federal level has led to some unease.

Small business advocacy group Love Live Local co-founder and Executive Director Jen Villa says that economic uncertainty and tariffs have made local businesses like restaurants to source their supplies more domestically.

She also discusses their annual Love Local Fest in Hyannis July 27th, which has featured over 700 unique vendors over the years. This year will also feature emerging artists through the Mark Hennessy Foundation.

To further their goals promoting local business, the nonprofit is also launching a new membership card providing different discounts and benefits at participating businesses.