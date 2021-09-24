Love Local Fest Celebrates Residents as Fall Arrives

HYANNIS – Love Live Local’s Love Local Fest will return this weekend to usher in the fall season and celebrate small businesses.

The event highlights local shops and venues and features over 70 artists, artisans and makers showing their wears alongside live music from local performers.

Musicians include Jo & Co. set to play at 11:30 am and Melic Moon at 2:30 pm.

Love Live Local’s CEO Amanda Converse said the event will also feature a beverage garden with local craft beers, ciders and wines.

Converse also said the event’s outdoor nature makes it safe for community members to gather and celebrate, as well as help out the small businesses that may have been hit hard by the financial impacts of COVID-19.

“The local makers, last year, lost out on a lot of opportunities to connect with the consumer public and share their wonderful items with shoppers. We are definitely encouraged that we can continue to have these events this year,” said Converse.

She also said the event allows year-round Cape Codders to recuperate and celebrate their summer successes.

“As much as we love our seasonal visitors—as a local, we’re in the grind in the summer and don’t get to see each other as much and don’t get to enjoy all that the Cape has to offer. So that’s why we have one in September.”

The organization also hosts a festival in July to celebrate the summer, as well as one in December to provide the opportunity to shop locally for the holiday season.

The Love Local Fest will be held at Aselton Park on Sunday, September 26 from 11 am to 5 pm. Kids activities run by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum will be hosted from noon to 4 pm.