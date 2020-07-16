Love Live Local Fest Going Online for 2020

HYANNIS – Love Live Local Fest is being transitioned to an online format this summer.

In its eighth year, the popular July event that features local brands, artisans, and merchants has been expanded from one day to one week. Local residents and visitors to the area can log online to see what is available for purchase.

CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse said that with the coronavirus pandemic creating many disruptions, finding a different way to hold this event for vendors was an important task.

“They’ve all lost virtually every opportunity to sell their goods,” Converse explained, “and a lot of them depend on these community events to keep them going.”

Vendors will have dedicated web pages with videos and information about their products and brands.

“We thought that would be a nice interactive way for people to get to know the vendors in the way that they usually do in person,” Converse said.

Converse said this plan was fleshed out for a number of months, and the decision to extend the event’s length was made to allow flexibility for all parties.

The first virtual event will be held from July 26 through August 1. To learn more, visit Love Live Local’s website by clicking here.