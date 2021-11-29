Love Live Local Using Holiday Festival to Help Local Businesses

HYANNIS – Love Live Local is supporting local businesses this holiday season through Love Local Fest and a series of regional grant programs.

This year’s December edition of Love Local Fest will be held on Saturday, December 4 at the Hyannis Village Green at 367 Main Street from 11 am to 5 pm.

The event will feature over 90 local makers and brands, food trucks, and a craft beverage garden with a “European holiday market” inspired setting overlooking the harbor.

As the region deals with inflation and supply chain issues, Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said shopping local can provide a productive and efficient alternative to large online retailers.

“I think what people are going to find is that instead of going online where they might not be able to get what they think they want; they can shop with local makers and brands and at local stores and find what they actually want,” said Converse.

“So we’re encouraging people to think local first and go out to the local shops before they go online and run into some issues.”

Love Live Local is also offering online tools to aid both shoppers and businesses alike.

The event can be attended online with the opportunity to shop vendors and link to their websites on LoveLiveLocal.com, as well as the Love Local Gift Guide, an 84-page magazine with over 200 items from locally owned stores and over 100 local advertisers in its catalogue.

Love Live Local has also partnered with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District to pilot the Local Business Boost Program to provide grants to small businesses to help build their online presence with technical assistance from local technical specialists.

“Every small business owner has a lot on their plate. It’s a really hard thing to do to run your own business. Sometimes you get caught up in your day to day and you can’t focus on the online components that have become so important,” said Converse.

“We’re all about helping them not only venture into that space, but maximize their potential online,” she said.

Love Live Local is a Cape based non-profit organization dedicated to community business advocacy and educating consumers on the benefits of shopping local.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter