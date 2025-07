Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BREWSTER – The Town of Brewster is holding its first Civics Academy.

The town says the new program being held in the fall is designed to engage residents in a better understanding of how local government operates and the many ways that they can get involved in shaping the community.

The sessions will be led by town staff and volunteers. Residents will get to learn the roles and functions of Brewster departments, and some key boards and committees.

To register, visit the Town of Brewster website.