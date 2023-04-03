MA Households To Receive State-Funded SNAP Benefits

HYANNIS – Households across the state will receive the first round of state-funded extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on April 7, 2023.

The legislation will provide $130 million to soften the effects of the expiration of federal COVID SNAP benefits, which expired in February 2023, on struggling families.

“We have heard from many families on how vital the federal extra COVID SNAP benefits have been in Massachusetts to help buy food that met their nutritional and cultural needs. These extra state-funded payments will be a crucial offramp to the federal benefits and will support over 650,000 households at a time of high food prices,” said DTA Commissioner Mary Sheehan.

“The Administration is working to get these benefits out as quickly as possible,” she said.

The benefits for the prior month will be available at the start of April, May, and June for qualifying households.

The payment will amount will equal up to forty percent of the difference between a household’s maximum benefit amount for their household size and their regular monthly benefit amount.

State officials are also highlighting food resources available to residents, such as Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333, and the WIC nutrition program for families with children under 5 or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

To learn more about state-funded extra benefits, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter