Main Street Hyannis Businesses Join Facebook Group

BARNSTABLE – COVID-19 has forced all non-essential businesses in Massachusetts to close. However, that hasn’t stopped the businesses of Main street Hyannis from getting creative.

Recently, “The Hyannis Main Street Marketplace’ group was formed on Facebook.

The Facebook group allows Hyannis Main street businesses who previously did not have websites to conduct transactions over the social media site.

The group, which now has over 1,600 members, was started by Jane Walsh who owns Red Fish Blue Fish Boutique on Main Street.

Main Street businesses are allowed to post one item for sale per day, and interested buyers can comment “sold’ with their email address.

The business owner will then contact the interested buyer. Payment and delivery options are then discussed between the two parties. In all cases COVID-19 safety practices are followed.

Only Main Street businesses can post in the group.