Maine Gets 1st Mega Millions Jackpot with $1.35B Grand Prize

January 15, 2023

PORTLAND, ME – Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot.

The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there’s quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.

BY BRIAN P.D. HANNON, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

