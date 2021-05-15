You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge

Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge

May 15, 2021

 

BOURNE – Maintenance work has been completed on the Bourne Bridge.

All lanes have been reopened for travel as of Friday, May 14, as announced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

Quality assurance inspections were conducted on the project and received positive results.

The work on the Bourne Bridge originally started earlier this month.

Work done includes steel repairs to light posts, reinstallation of the light posts, repairs to the bridge fence and light brackets, and the replacement of various parts.

Similar work was conducted on the Sagamore Bridge earlier this spring and wrapped up shortly before this project began.

Concerns regarding traffic and backup in the area have lessened significantly for travelers and commuters.

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


