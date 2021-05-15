Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – Maintenance work has been completed on the Bourne Bridge.

All lanes have been reopened for travel as of Friday, May 14, as announced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

Quality assurance inspections were conducted on the project and received positive results.

The work on the Bourne Bridge originally started earlier this month.

Work done includes steel repairs to light posts, reinstallation of the light posts, repairs to the bridge fence and light brackets, and the replacement of various parts.

Similar work was conducted on the Sagamore Bridge earlier this spring and wrapped up shortly before this project began.

Concerns regarding traffic and backup in the area have lessened significantly for travelers and commuters.