Man Arrested for Stun Gun Possession in Sandwich

Man Arrested for Stun Gun Possession in Sandwich

October 30, 2020

SANDWICH- Sandwich Police have arrested a man for illegally possessing a stun gun following a traffic stop.

50 year old Jason Vacher of Mashpee was stopped on Water Street after an officer conducting traffic enforcement noticed he did not have a valid driver’s license.

After determining Vacher was on probation, the officer searched his vehicle and found a pocketknife, a purple electric stun gun and Suboxone pills.

Vacher was has been charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of an electric stun gun and possession of a Class B drug.

