Man Arrested in Brooklyn Subway Attack, Charged with Terror

April 13, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the charge against Frank R. James on Wednesday, shortly after James was taken into custody on a Manhattan street.

James is accused in Tuesday’s attack on a crowded rush-hour train. All 10 gunshot victims are expected to survive.

Authorities say there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations.

The motive remains unclear.

It isn’t immediately clear whether James has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


