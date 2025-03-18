Man Charged In Connection To Weekend Homicide In Hyannis

HYANNIS – Yarmouth resident Alex Greene pleaded not guilty to murder in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

Greene is charged with the fatal shooting of Tony Johnson of Hyannis.

The victim was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, in a parking lot on North Street near Washington Street in Hyannis, overnight Sunday. Johnson was reportedly pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Greene is being held without bail pending his next scheduled hearing in April.