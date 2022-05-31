Man Dies After Reported Drowning Incident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man died in Falmouth after a reported drowning incident at the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge.

According to officials at the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office, police in Falmouth received a 911 call from an employee of the lodge around 6:25pm on Monday, May 30 about a possible drowning.

A man was being removed from the lodge’s pool when police arrived at the scene.

Members of the Falmouth Fire Department performed CPR before the man was brought to Falmouth Hospital where he later died.

Local and state authorities are still investigating the incident.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.