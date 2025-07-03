Man found not guilty in Hyannis murder case

BARNSTABLE – A Cape Cod man has been acquitted of a murder.

Curtis Collins of West Yarmouth was charged for the 2011 death of Todd Lampley of Hyannis.

Barnstable police were dispatched to a residence on Fresh Holes Road in Hyannis February 27th, 2011 and found Lampley with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A jury found Lampley not guilty of murder in Barnstable Superior Court.

An active case in connection to the incident remains against a second defendant, Devarus Hampton of Mashpee.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter