Man Pleads Guilty After Police Standoff In Yarmouth

BOSTON – A Cape Cod man is pleading guilty in a federal firearm case.
The Justice Department says Michael Giampapa of South Yarmouth pleaded to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in South Yarmouth on March 16th, 2022.
Prosecutors say Giampapa was barricaded in the basement, causing a standoff, and that a gun was found after he surrendered himself.
The DOJ says the defendant was previously convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year. The firearm charge provides for a max sentence of a decade in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18th.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter