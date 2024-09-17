You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man Pleads Guilty After Police Standoff In Yarmouth

September 17, 2024

BOSTON – A Cape Cod man is pleading guilty in a federal firearm case.

The Justice Department says Michael Giampapa of South Yarmouth pleaded to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in South Yarmouth on March 16th, 2022.

Prosecutors say Giampapa was barricaded in the basement, causing a standoff, and that a gun was found after he surrendered himself.

The DOJ says the defendant was previously convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year. The firearm charge provides for a max sentence of a decade in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18th. 

