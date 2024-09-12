You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man Pleads Guilty To Vineyard Bank Robbery

September 12, 2024

BOSTON – A Martha’s Vineyard man is pleading guilty in a federal armed bank robbery case. 

The Justice Department says Miquel Antonio Jones of Edgartown pleaded to armed bank robbery and conspiracy offenses.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 2nd.

Prosecutors say Jones and a group of other defendants wore masks with exaggerated facial features into the Rockland Trust Bank in  Tisbury on November 17th, 2022.

One of the bank employees reportedly had a gun to their head and was forced to open the bank vault.

The robbery team then allegedly left the bank in an employee’s car, and abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of Manuel Correllus State Forest.

While the rest of the crew escaped the Vineyard via ferry, the feds say Jones went back to his home and hid over $39,000 that was stolen from the bank.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


