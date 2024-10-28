Man Sitting On Capsized Boat Rescued

NANTUCKET – Two fishermen recently mistook a dead whale off Nantucket which turned out to be a capsized boat.

Nicholas Whitbeck and Joe Tormay alerted the Coast Guard after realizing it was a capsized boat that they saw, with a man sitting on top of it, last weekend.

The man said he had been sitting on the hull of the boat for an hour. He said he had attempted to flag down three other vessels, but with no luck.

Whitbeck said they arrived at the right time, right place for the rescue.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.