You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man Sitting On Capsized Boat Rescued

Man Sitting On Capsized Boat Rescued

October 28, 2024

NANTUCKET – Two fishermen recently mistook a dead whale off Nantucket which turned out to be a capsized boat. 

Nicholas Whitbeck and Joe Tormay alerted the Coast Guard after realizing it was a capsized boat that they saw, with a man sitting on top of it, last weekend.

The man said he had been sitting on the hull of the boat for an hour. He said he had attempted to flag down three other vessels, but with no luck.

Whitbeck said they arrived at the right time, right place for the rescue.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 