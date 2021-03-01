March Blood Drive Dates Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – The list of local blood drives taking place in March has been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare.

The need for blood within the region continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, as both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital consistently need to have at least a week’s worth of blood on hand.

The first drive will be held on Monday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 188 in Sandwich. The Orleans Police Department will host another drive the following day at the same time.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center is also open for donations on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments must be made in order to participate in all blood donations.

