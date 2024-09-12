Margaritaville Project Construction Company Pays Labor Law Penalties

HYANNIS – The contractors involved in the project to rebrand the Cape Codder Hotel in Hyannis into a Margaritaville Resort have reached a settlement with the state Attorney General’s office related to alleged violations of state wage and hour laws.

The settlement agreement requires the employer to pay $368,997.55, including $298,997.55 in restitution to impacted workers and $70,000 in penalties.

The alleged violations, impacting 78 workers, include nonpayment of minimum wage and overtime, failure to provide pay stubs, misclassification of employees as independent contractors, and failure to track accrual and usage of earned sick time.

As part of the agreement, the company has agreed to comply with all Massachusetts wage and hour laws, along with other state employment laws.

The following is the full statement from the office of Attorney General Andrew Joy Campbell: