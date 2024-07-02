Marine Research, Cape EV Tourism Boosted by $12.6M Bond Bill

FALMOUTH – Almost $13 million has been secured for workforce development, marine research and Cape Cod’s tourism economy in the 2024 economic development bond bill.

Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes said it lays the groundwork for sustainable economic growth for decades to come.

Twelve million dollars will be directed to the Marine Biological Laboratory to build out a state-of-the-art imaging center and support Woods Hole’s world-renowned research economy.

$500,000 will go toward a commercial fisheries workforce development training.

$150,000 will be allocated to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Cod Commission to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Cape hotels, with Fernandes saying it is positioning Cape Cod at the forefront of eco-friendly travel while boosting its important tourism sector.