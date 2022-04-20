Markey to Hold Nuclear Plant Hearing in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) will be holding a congressional field hearing in Plymouth next month to discuss issues related to the decommissioning of nuclear plants like the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

According to officials, the hearing will cover topics like nuclear safety issues and community stakeholder engagement.

Markey, who serves as chair on a Senate environmental subcommittee, will host the group’s meeting at Plymouth Town Hall in May.

The announcement comes after several towns on the Cape are including ballot questions that urge state leaders to prevent Holtec International, the owner of the Pilgrim Station, from considering plans to discharge wastewater from the facility into Cape Cod Bay.

Officials from Holtec recently stated they are investigating all potential options for dealing with the wastewater.

The “Issues Facing Communities with Decommissioning Nuclear Plants” hearing will take place Friday, May 6 at 10am. Streaming information about the event should be made available soon.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter