You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare

Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare

December 27, 2022

HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation. 

In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the state’s public health department saw 20 service reductions since 2020, revealing a diminished workforce that is leading to longer wait times and higher prices for care. 

“Massachusetts hospitals report that they are caring for patients in emergency department hallways because skilled nursing facilities lack beds and workforce capacity is limited,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to HSS Secretary Becerra. 

“Nationwide, hospitals are struggling to manage surge capacity because of a bed shortage that predated the pandemic. Despite financial support and high caseloads, the health care system is exhibiting worrying signs of distress.”

The letter from lawmakers comes as state officials take steps to evaluate health care equity with a new set of data standards and accountability metrics. 

The framework is a recommendation that would set standards on how to collect information for payers and providers across the Commonwealth.

The recommendation goes into effect on January 1, 2023. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 