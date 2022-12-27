Markey, Warren Highlighting Challenges Facing Mass Healthcare

HYANNIS – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are joining other lawmakers in highlighting barriers patients are facing in care as closures, service reductions and for-profit acquisitions of hospitals increase across the nation.

In their letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they say that the state’s public health department saw 20 service reductions since 2020, revealing a diminished workforce that is leading to longer wait times and higher prices for care.

“Massachusetts hospitals report that they are caring for patients in emergency department hallways because skilled nursing facilities lack beds and workforce capacity is limited,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to HSS Secretary Becerra.

“Nationwide, hospitals are struggling to manage surge capacity because of a bed shortage that predated the pandemic. Despite financial support and high caseloads, the health care system is exhibiting worrying signs of distress.”

The letter from lawmakers comes as state officials take steps to evaluate health care equity with a new set of data standards and accountability metrics.

The framework is a recommendation that would set standards on how to collect information for payers and providers across the Commonwealth.

The recommendation goes into effect on January 1, 2023.