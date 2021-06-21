You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Awards Three Grants

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Awards Three Grants

June 21, 2021

FALMOUTH – Friends of Nobska Light and The 300 Committee Land Trust from Falmouth, and Media Voices for Children of Martha’s Vineyard were awarded three Community Impact Grants by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Trust.

Each non-profit received $2,500.

Every year the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Trust selects non-profits in Falmouth and Marta’s Vineyard that made a significant impact in their community.

This year the grantees were selected from 52 nominated candidates.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center

