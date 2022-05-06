You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Martha’s Vineyard Bank Highlights Local Shops for Small Business Week

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Highlights Local Shops for Small Business Week

May 6, 2022

OAK BLUFFS – In honor of National Small Business Week, Martha’s Vineyard Bank will hold a “Show Your Shop” promotion that will highlight local businesses. 

Through the end of the month, local business owners can send in a photo of their business, products or services and become eligible to win $10,000 in promotional advertising through the bank. 

Entries will also be featured on the bank’s website and social media. 

Residents can also upload a photo of their favorite local shop and potentially win a $250 lift gift certificate used at local businesses partnered with the bank.

More details on the rules of the promotion can be found at local.mvbank.com

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


