Martha’s Vineyard Bank Highlights Local Shops for Small Business Week

OAK BLUFFS – In honor of National Small Business Week, Martha’s Vineyard Bank will hold a “Show Your Shop” promotion that will highlight local businesses.

Through the end of the month, local business owners can send in a photo of their business, products or services and become eligible to win $10,000 in promotional advertising through the bank.

Entries will also be featured on the bank’s website and social media.

Residents can also upload a photo of their favorite local shop and potentially win a $250 lift gift certificate used at local businesses partnered with the bank.

More details on the rules of the promotion can be found at local.mvbank.com.