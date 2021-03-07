Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Announces New Hire

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has announced the appointment of Sandra Sedacca as their new Capital Campaign Manager and Major Gifts Officer.

Sedacca arrives at MVCS with 35 years of experience in senior advancement, and last worked for Spaulding Rehabilitation as their Senior Vice President of Philanthropy and Chief Development Officer.

As Capital Campaign Manager and Major Gifts Officer for the MVCS, Sedacca will be responsible for the management of the major gifts program and will work on enhancing relationships with major donors to the organizations annual fund or capital campaign.

“I feel honored to join MVCS as it envisions the future and responds to growing demand for its comprehensive services,” said Sedacca.