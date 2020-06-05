You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Martha’s Vineyard Organization Responds to George Floyd Death

Martha’s Vineyard Organization Responds to George Floyd Death

June 5, 2020

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has released a statement regarding the ongoing response to George Floyd’s death and what has developed since then in the United States.  

“Here at MV Community Services, we believe the dignity, health, safety, and well-being of individuals and families we serve are rights, not privileges,” MV Community Services said in the statement.

“Our clients and our staff are ethnically and racially diverse and we view our mixed backgrounds and experiences as a source of strength. We are better educators, clinicians, and counselors not in spite of our differences, but because of them.”

The organization added that they always hope to be a resource and a place to find strength in community.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


