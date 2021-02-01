Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Brings Back Transportation Program

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced last week the return of the Transportation Access Program.

TAP aids Martha’s Vineyard residents with travel expenses for medical and behavioral health appointments off island.

The return of TAP comes after a grant was awarded to MVCS by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

All Martha’s Vineyard Residents are eligible to apply for up to $750 annually in off island travel assistance, which includes ferry tickets, bus transportation, and hotel accommodations.

To apply head to the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services website https://www.mvcommunityservices.org/services/transportation-access-program/