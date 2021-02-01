You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Brings Back Transportation Program

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Brings Back Transportation Program

February 1, 2021

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced last week the return of the Transportation Access Program.

TAP aids Martha’s Vineyard residents with travel expenses for medical and behavioral health appointments off island.

The return of TAP comes after a grant was awarded to MVCS by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

All Martha’s Vineyard Residents are eligible to apply for up to $750 annually in off island travel assistance, which includes ferry tickets, bus transportation, and hotel accommodations.

To apply head to the  Martha’s Vineyard Community Services website  https://www.mvcommunityservices.org/services/transportation-access-program/

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 