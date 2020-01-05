You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Martha’s Vineyard Starts Caregiver Support Group for Youth Substance Use

Martha’s Vineyard Starts Caregiver Support Group for Youth Substance Use

January 5, 2020

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The MV Community Services Island Wide Youth Collaborative is starting a Parent Connection group for parents and guardians of students from grades 7-12 to discuss substance use and vaping in their families. 

“Knowledge is key to understanding the way substances affect teens. If your child is using substances or at-risk, join this group to connect to other parents, share experiences and explore resources available in our community,” said Susan Mercier, Program Director of the Island Wide Youth Collaborative in a statement. 

The group is managed by MV Community Services Recovery Coach Rebecca Jamieson and funded by the all-Island Boards of Health. 

The MVCS is an organization dedicated to helping Martha’s Vineyard residents and families live their healthiest lives possible. 

The Parent Connection peer-to-peer group will meet every other Wednesday from 6 to 7 pm at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative in Oak Bluffs starting January 15. 

Those interested can visit the MVCS’ website calendar page found here

