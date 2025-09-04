You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Chamber of Commerce announces new board members ahead of anniversary event

September 4, 2025

 

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Chamber of Commerce is bringing two new members into the ranks of its Board of Directors as it prepares to celebrate 40 years of operations in support of Mashpee businesses. 

Kevin Ewing, a Financial Services Professional with Cornerstone Financial Group, brings considerable experience in strategic financial planning, networking, and advisory services. 

Madelyn Tucker, the Business Development Lead at Oceanside Restoration, brings her knowledge in business administration, hospitality, and event planning as well as digital communications and marketing.  

The pair will be onsite at the Chamber’s Fortieth Anniversary Member BBQ on Monday, September 22,2025 at 5 pm at 122 Red Brook Road.

“We are proud to welcome Kevin and Madelyn to our board as we celebrate four decades of service to Mashpee’s business community,” said Stephanie Viva, the Chamber’s Executive Director.  

“Strong roots, fresh branches, 40 years in business and still growing,” she said. “I think that adding new voices isn’t just about growth, it’s how we stay inspired!” 

