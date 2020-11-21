You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo

Mashpee Chamber of Commerce Holding #ShopMashpeeBingo

November 21, 2020

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Chamber of Commerce is hosting #ShopMashpeeBingo beginning Friday, November 27.

As the holiday shopping season gets started, residents are being encouraged to buy locally. Participants in the game of bingo will be given five tasks. If they complete them, they’ll be entered into a drawing for three “Stuffed Stocking” prizes.

Bingo cards can be printed out at the chamber’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here, or at the Mashpee branches of Cape Cod 5 and Eastern Bank.

Entries must be submitted by December 20, and winners will be drawn the following day.

