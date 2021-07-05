Mashpee Commons Details Expansion Plans

MASHPEE – A recent Panning Board meeting in Mashpee helped to shed some light on lingering questions surrounding the Mashpee Commons Expansion Project.

At least 10% of the housing units being built through the project will fall under an affordable category.

Mashpee Commons has its own wastewater treatment management facility, which will continue to be used for old parts of the development in addition to the new parts of the development.

Additionally, sensitive areas of the environment will be protected according to the property owners.

Further meetings on the subject will continue to be planned as the project moves forward with the planning stages.

Developers and property owners hope to work collaboratively with the community, as many community members have questions or concerns about the project.

“We are navigating previously uncharted waters with this innovative planning approach, with the sincere hope that is yields a project that is beneficial to all of us. The public meetings, to date, have produced many substantive questions,” said developer Buff Chace during the meeting held last week.